ROUND ROCK — Shiner senior catcher Cash Shows was named to the UIL Class 2A all-state tournament team.
The team was selected by the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association.
Shiner dropped a 14-1 decision to eventual state champion New Deal in the semifinals at Dell Diamond.
New Deal junior Noah Rodriguez was named the MVP.
