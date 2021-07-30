One of Keiyanah Lee’s goals for the AAU Junior Olympics Games is to run a time of 59 seconds in the 400-meter dash.
Lee’s best time this season has been 1 minute, and 3 seconds, but she has some extra motivation going into the meet, which begins Sunday at Humble High School.
Lee, 11, will be running for his 8-year-old sister Keimryn, who was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma in April.
“I just like to run,” Keiyanah said. “But I’m running with a purpose now because of my sister.”
Keiyanah has been running for the Sho Up N Sho Out track club since she was 8-years old.
She has qualified for the national meet in the long jump, and will run a leg on the 1,600-meter relay team as well as the 400.
“She’s running for her sister,” said Sho Up N Sho Out head coach Robert “Boobie” Gadsden. “Her sister was on the team and she couldn’t keep going and nobody knew the reason why and then she ended up in the situation she’s in.”
Keimryn, who attends Chandler Elementary, has been undergoing chemotherapy and will have surgery Aug. 12. She will have a prosthetic placed on her left femur.
“It is hard, but I have a great support group,” said Askaskia Hobbs, Keimryn’s and Keiyanah’s mother. “Keiyanah is pushing us along for sure. We can tell she’s running with a purpose and with Keimryn’s enthusiasm. Keimryn has not lost her attitude at all. She is positive, motivated. I keep her informed on everything that’s going on. If there’s a decision to make we include her in it.”
Hobbs was a member of the track and field team in high school at St. Joseph, and competed in some of the same events as Keiyanah.
“We just tell her to follow your coach’s direction,” Hobbs said. “She knows what she’s been taught since the age of 8. She does pretty well with following directions.”
Keiyanah, who will attend Howell Middle School, enjoys coming to practices, which are held at the Victoria East track.
“I like my coach and my teammates and how fun it is with my teammates,” she said. “I like family too. I just do my stages and it will make it easier. I just do my stages and listen to my coach.”
Sho Up N Sho Out will take 10 competitors from ages 10-16 to the meet. The meet was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but this will be the 11th straight year runners from the club have competed at nationals.
Gadsden admits this year will take on a new meaning.
“Two weeks ago Keiyanah’s sister asked me if she could run again,” he said. “I told her, ‘Yeah, but right now everyone on this team is running for you.’”
Meacham looks to continue success
Woodsboro's Anthony Meacham comes into the Junior Olympic Games after adding another pole vaulting record to his resume.
Meacham set a TAAF record in the 17-18 division Friday at Cabaniss Multipurpose Complex in Corpus Christi by clearing 16 feet, 8 inches.
Meacham, who vaults at the Vault Barn, set a Class 2A record in the event at the UIL state meet in May by clearing 17 feet.
Meacham will be joined by Woodsboro's Layton Neimann from the Vault Barn. Niemann will compete in the 15-16 division.
Yoakum girl qualifies
Jayana Phillips, 13, of Yoakum qualified in the triple jump.
Phillips will be competing unattached.
