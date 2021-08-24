If Tuesday night was a deck of cards, you could’ve said it was stacked against Victoria West.
The Warriors were without seven players, head coach Alysia Hill and varsity assistant Jon Soltenberg for undisclosed reasons.
Assistant Garrett Gomez assumed the role of head coach in Hill’s absence and three junior varsity players had to be called up to give the Warriors a seven-person roster.
Those adverse conditions didn’t seem to matter to the Warriors, who returned home for their District 29-5A opener against Corpus Christi Carroll.
Victoria West swept the Tigers 25-21, 25-19, 25-12.
“These girls have been fighting so hard with all this adversity we have going on,” Gomez said. “With COVID and starting school, they have really proven that they can step on the court and do their job. There’s nothing they can’t accomplish.”
Garrett Gomez barely had a voice left after serving as head coach for Victoria West on Tuesday night. He used it to express his joy after the Warriors swept Corpus Christi Carroll. @advosports pic.twitter.com/fDYgGDYDq9— Sam Fowler (THE Fat Punter) (@FowlerSports14) August 25, 2021
West opened the first set by falling behind 4-1. The Warriors found their groove in the third set and led by as many as 14 points thanks to stellar play from from juniors Caroline Cohen and Bailey Dry.
Cohen had a team-high 10 kills, seven digs and four aces. Dry had a team-high 22 assists.
“Every game, I try and come out as determined as I can be,” Cohen said. “So, even though we were down a few people and had a couple of new freshmen, I knew what I had to do.”
FINAL: West 25, Carroll 12 (West wins 3-0)Caroline Cohen’s 10th kill finishes off a dominant third set and sweep of Carroll. @mikeforman21 @PLScamardo2 @reycastillo361 @Caller_Len pic.twitter.com/bGxCB9mXfg— Sam Fowler (THE Fat Punter) (@FowlerSports14) August 25, 2021
Dry admitted to being nervous before the match because of the circumstances.
Gomez told Dry and Cohen that he needed them to be the leaders for young squad, and they responded.
“It’s really critical, I think, for a coach to be really into the game and pour their heart out,” Dry said. “Whenever you see that, it makes you want to fight more, especially in that third set. It made me want to push more and give everything I had.”
Victoria West needed leaders to step up on Tuesday. Junior setter Bailey Dry talks about how her connection with Caroline Cohen helped those two fill that role. @advosports pic.twitter.com/pwzREdo61q— Sam Fowler (THE Fat Punter) (@FowlerSports14) August 25, 2021
District 29-5A
Victoria West 3, Corpus Christi Carroll 0
West 25 25 25
Carroll 21 19 12
Highlights: (VW) Caroline Cohen 10 kills, 7 digs, 4 aces, 0.5 blocks; Bailey Dry 21assists, 6 digs, 2 aces, 1.5 blocks; Dailynn Zarate 7 kills, 7 digs, 1 ace, 0.5 blocks; Grace Weiler 4 kills, 2 digs; Destiny Fuentez 7 digs, 2 aces;
Records: Carroll 0-1 in district; Victoria West 8-6, 1-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.