Everyone was in high spirits at Cypress’ Berry Center last February.
The high school wrestling championships were wrapping up, and no one thought that day would be the last day of wrestling for over a year.
Wrestling was the last sport to finish its season before the COVID-19 pandemic put an end to all athletics for the spring.
But when the VISD wrestlers from East and West arrive at the Burger Center in Austin on Friday for the Region IV-5A championships, it will be the latest part of a season that was never guaranteed.
“We didn’t even know we were going to have wrestling until the end of February and then all of a sudden a week later we’re in practices,” said VISD head wrestling coach Kerry Iannazzo. “So, we lost a lot of kids because of that. We had fewer kids wrestling, but it’s been a shorter season.”
With wrestling season usually ending in February, a lot of wrestlers had to work to get in shape to compete at an unusual time. Yet Iannazzo never got a full team back.
For a program that normally has 30 combined kids from East and West, only nine wrestlers returned as many sat out because of COVID concerns.
“Strangely enough, we haven’t had one case throughout the entire season,” Iannazzo said. “Now we did have a member of our team who had it but his sister got it from basketball against G-P. He never came here, he never exposed anyone. That’s the closest we’ve come. Nobody, knock on wood, has had any problems with COVID and that’s totally amazing when you think about how wrestling is the No. 1 contact sport.”
The wrestling team took precautions by only traveling to Corpus Christi and Beeville for competitions. They never traveled to Houston or Austin to avoid hotbeds.
Still, by the time they arrived in Corpus for the District 15-5A meet, it was the first tournament for many on the team.
“It felt great. I loved it,” said West junior Damian Guevara. “It was my first tournament back since sophomore year. It felt like home. I did pretty well, I was pretty happy with my placement and everything, I improved from last year.”
Overall, the team qualified eight of its nine wrestlers for regionals.
From East, senior Adrian Martinez won the 113 pound district championship. Junior Geovannie Trevino (152) and sophomore Larissa Velazquez (95) took second and freshman Jose Orozco (126) took third.
From West, Guevara (170) finished second, sophomore Ariana Jacques (119) took third. Sophomore Wyatt Mican (182) and freshman Isaiah Longoria (126) took fourth.
“It felt good, felt nice,” Martinez said. “The key was the same as every other match, just don’t think about it too much. Now I just keep working. I know what I’ve got to do to make it (to state) and compete.”
Iannazzo was proud to see his wrestlers continue the tradition of advancing to regionals, but he knows they will have a tough task this weekend. Not only from the other wrestlers but from the rules of the meet.
Originally the top five wrestlers from each weight class advance from regionals to state. This year they only take the top three.
“Right now the message is get in there and be aggressive, go after them,” Iannazzo said. “They’re going to be just as much afraid of you as you are of them. Rely on your technique and listen and as long as you do that we’ll be successful. Just do what you’ve been taught and you’ll be fine and we’re excited about it. I think we’ve got some great kids and we’ve got a good shot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.