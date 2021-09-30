Every year the winner of the Victoria East vs. Victoria West football game is presented a boot trophy as the winner of the "Battle for the Boot."
As someone new to the rivalry and somewhat new to Victoria — moved here in November — it seemed odd that two school's whose mascots are Titans and Warriors would award a boot in the crosstown rivalry game.
Then, I found out the respective booster clubs had originally labeled the rivalry game "The Battle for the Sword" and the parents of former East student Bo Pullin donated a sword trophy to be awarded to the winner.
The trophy sits in East's trophy case, the gold-plated sword now with the faded words "Battle for the Sword" and "Titans vs. Warriors" etched on the blade.
"We donated it in his name cause he was one of the first classes that went to East," said Ginger Pullin, Bo's mother. "We were on the booster club all four years when he was in high school. We ended up donating it with his name engraved."
The sword was brought out the first two years and stayed at East with the Titans winning both games.
However, the Chamber of Commerce introduced the boot trophy in 2010 at the same time as the sword. It was connected to the Convention and Visitors Bureau's marketing campaign Bring Your Boots, which had the tagline: "The next time you visit Victoria, don't forget your boots."
The trophy was also a means to promote Bootfest, which started in 2011.
"We wanted to do something to recognize the schools," said then chamber president Randy Vivian to the Advocate in 2010. "I know that UT and Oklahoma have the hat that they pass back and forth; Tennessee and another school have a brown jug that they pass back and forth. We wanted to jump into the excitement and give them something that they could play for, even if they are having a bad season."
The decision was met with confusion from the boosters.
"I guess they didn't like the idea of the sword and they came up with the boot which is the most crazy," Pullin said. "Every year we were like 'A boot?' there is no boot involved here.'"
By the third year, the sword was all but abandoned in East's trophy case as both schools stayed with the boot trophy.
The Bring Your Boots campaign has since ended and Bootfest has been canceled the last two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the East-West game has still been played.
It begs the question, would it be more appropriate to bring back the sword trophy for the annual rivalry?
"Cause they're both basically the same, just different mascots," Pullin said. "I think it would be great to go with the sword and then you present the sword on the field."
Looking at the two trophies, the boot appears as this object that was placed upon the rivalry by the city, rather than something the schools created to represent the rivalry.
The current city administration was not present when the boot was created, but city officials acknowledged the awkwardness about rallying around the boot with Bootfest's absence.
City of Victoria Director of Communications & Public Affairs Ashley Strevel said city officials would support whatever decision VISD made regarding the trophy awarded in the rivalry game.
"New leadership, new perspectives, I think at the end of the day it really is dependent upon the kids," Strevel said. "They're the ones that are going to rally behind it and compete. We're happy to support whatever decision is made."
VISD said in a statement that it believes the boot is a good representation of the competition between both teams and the community. There are no plans of changing the trophy at this time.
"Everybody's very pleased with where it's at and obviously we have a great partnership with the city and everyone wants to continue that," said VISD athletic director Spencer Gantt. "Obviously, it's unfortunate we haven't been able to have Bootfest, but it's still something we look forward to promoting."
Ultimately, the question should be decided by the students at East and West. Do they want to stick with the boot or do they want to revive the sword?
