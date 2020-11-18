No football team can win a game unless their defense can get stops and flip the field.
On Thursday, in a crucial win against Gregory-Portland, Victoria East junior linebacker Trent Zappe did just that.
Zappe recorded two interceptions against quarterback Devon Mauch that twice stalled the Wildcats' offense on crucial drives in the eventual 33-31 District 15-5A, Division I victory for the Titans.
Zappe's picks may have gotten lost in the highlights of the Titans' dominant rushing night, but Zappe did what he needed to do — he flipped the field.
"It gets us excited, gets us motivated," Zappe said. "My picks, a couple sacks by Zakary (Mendieta), it all gets us motivated to want to do better."
East coach Roland Gonzalez has known Zappe since he was in junior high. Even at a young age, Zappe struck Gonzalez as a strong competitor with great work ethic.
Zappe made the varsity as a sophomore and has impressed Gonzalez with his leadership and hard work.
"He's a gamer," Gonzalez said. "Not only is he a gamer but he prepares to play well all week."
#4 Zappe intercepts #4 Mauch and returns it to the Titans 41. East runs out the clock to end the first half.@VEHSTitans lead 20-7 over @GPWildcatsFB. @advosports pic.twitter.com/WHJCshGjTE— Peter L. Scamardo II (@PLScamardo2) November 13, 2020
Zappe has never lacked for motivation thanks to older brother, Bailey, who played quarterback at East and threw for 8,000 yards and 92 touchdowns before going on to play at Houston Baptist University.
The Zappe brothers were competing against each other in the backyard and in Crossroads Youth Football League.
"I was always trying to beat him but he always came out on top," Zappe said. "He always had a little upper hand on me but I always kept trying."
Despite his brother's accomplishments, Zappe has never felt weighed down by expectations. Rather, it's motivated him to make his own accomplishments and add to the family legacy at Victoria East.
"He just tells me to be myself and try and that everything will come to me as long as I keep working," Zappe said.
Zappe's natural talent was plain to see when first-year defensive coordinator Doug Kent was watching film over the summer. He saw raw talent with a lot of potential.
Kent saw that Zappe was a strong run blocker, but aimed to turn him into an all-around defensive player.
They worked to improve Zappe's pass defense, to learn how to track a quarterback's eyes and be able to jump into throwing lanes.
Zappe's two interceptions on Thursday night were the result of those months of dedication.
"With all young guys you've got little technical things to work on," Kent said. "Strength and speed will come as he develops as a young man, but we're seeing him grow into a complete football player."
His coaches are hoping Zappe will have a similar, complete game at 7 p.m. Thursday as the Titans travel to Corpus Christi's Cabaniss Stadium to face the Ray Texans.
The Titans stayed in the playoff race with the win over Gregory-Portland. East would clinch a playoff berth with wins over Ray and Corpus Christi Moody.
Zappe hopes to make the postseason a reality.
"I want to help our seniors get there," Zappe said. "We missed it last year and that really hurt. We've just got to stay focused and win out and prove that we're a better team than we were last year."
