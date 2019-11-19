Victoria East took a 33-29 halftime lead over Bay City on Tuesday night, but neither team ever saw the third quarter.
Shortly after each team walked back onto the court to start the second half, an incident took place involving a fan on the East side of the court, Bay City post player Rodney Mitchell and other Bay City players.
The fan, who heckled Mitchell and the players, was quickly escorted out by security.
Mitchell approached the ejected fan on his way out of the gym before he was stopped by teammates and coaches.
No arrests were made at the game.
“The safety of my kids comes first,” said East coach John Howie. “I’m not going to put my kids in jeopardy of getting hurt. We came here to play basketball. I don’t know what they were trying to do.”
Howie kept his players on the bench and Bay City coach Larry Butler quickly sent the Blackcats to the locker room.
Mitchell approached Howie afterwards and apologized for the incident that took place.
The called game gave East the 33-29 win — its first of the season.
Andrew Alexander and Jayden Kueker each scored six points to lead the Titans.
Marcus Edwards scored 7 points to lead the Blackcats, who fell to 0-2 on the season.
“We just wanted to get the win and go home,” said East point guard Jaren Wilson. “Now, we just have to come out and get ready for the next game.”
Victoria East’s Jayden Kueker talks about East and Bay City being called after a sideline incident between a fan and Bay City players. pic.twitter.com/fxCHG7JLxl— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) November 20, 2019
The Titans continue non-district play Friday against Santa Fe on the road.
“We’re going to put this behind us,” Kueker said. “We have a game on Friday against Santa Fe and we’re gong to come out and play the ball coach taught us to play.”
