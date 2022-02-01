Two local players will be heading north, but a number of area athletes will be southbound to begin their college football careers.
Victoria East’s Trent Zappe and Victoria West’s Dion Green will be among those signing letters of intent Wednesday, which is national signing day.
Zappe will sign with NCAA Division I Western Kentucky University, located in Bowling Green.
Zappe’s older brother, Bailey, set NCAA passing records for the Hilltoppers this season.
Green will sign with NCAA Division II Concordia University St. Paul in Minnesota.
Texas A&M-Kingsville has been busy recruiting area athletes and the Division II school appears to have landed one the top prospects.
Shiner’s Doug Brooks is expected to sign with the Javelinas after leading the Comanches to back-to-back Class 2A, Division I state championships.
Brooks was the offensive player of the game in Shiner’s state final win over Hawley, and joined his brother, Dalton, as the co-MVP of the Advocate’s all-area team.
Shiner’s Tyler Bishop will also sign with A&M-Kingsville. Other area athletes, who have committed to the Javelinas include El Campo’s Kerry North, Cuero’s Exavier Durham and LeBron Johnson, Yoakum’s Tre Robbins and Falls City’s Luke Shaffer.
Refugio’s Jordan Kelley will sign with Columbia University of the Ivy League, and teammate Antwaan Gross will sign with Division II University of Texas-Permian Basin.
Edna’s Jaqwon Reed will sign with Division II Henderson State of Arkadelphia, Ark.
Hallettsville’s Price Pruett will go the junior college route and sign with Blinn College in Brenham.
Among those headed to NCAA Division III schools are El Campo’s DK Ward, David Ursery and Isaiah Anderson, who will make their commitment official with Hardin-Simmons in Abilene.
Yoakum’s Javon Williams and Cavan Smith will make their commitments to Sul Ross State in Alpine official.
Bay City’s Isaac Allen will make his commitment to Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa official.
