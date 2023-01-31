PORT LAVACA — Gage Spencer will join his Calhoun teammates on Wednesday for a powerlifting meet in Kingsville.
In years past, Spencer would likely be in the Calhoun gym signing a letter of intent to play football at the Air Force Academy.
But Spencer signed over the holiday break and will hold a ceremony in the future.
Spencer was among a group of area players who made their commitments official in December.
The decision to sign early has taken some of the drama out of Wednesday’s National Signing Day, but is part of the changing landscape of college football.
“I don’t think you want to play around too long,” said Calhoun athletic director and head football coach Richard Whitaker. “These colleges are going to be looking at who’s transferring and what’s out there before they start signing kids. It’s definitely hurt the recruiting of high school kids. I wouldn’t wait around too long because they’re probably going to move on.”
Spencer was also recruited by North Texas and Tulsa before deciding to play at Air Force.
“I took inventory of all the benefits you can get at Air Force,” Spencer said. “It was no decision from there.”
The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Spencer will play on the offensive line at Air Force, which runs an option offense similar to Calhoun. Tulsa and North Texas were recruiting him as a defensive lineman.
“That’s honestly another reason I wanted to go there versus going to play defense somewhere else,” he said. “I enjoy what we do and I want to do it again for the next several years.”
Spencer visited the Air Force campus and had a chance to briefly visit with Calhoun graduate Jarius Stewart, who plays for the Falcons.
Spencer, like Stewart, will attend the academy’s preparatory school for a year.
“The good thing is all the offensive linemen will be seniors,” Spencer said. “So when I get there, I’ll have a better chance. Also, if I do well enough in my classes, the credits count.”
Whitaker doesn’t foresee Spencer having any issues with academics or athletics.
“First of all Gage is an outstanding student,” Whitaker said. “From my experience of 35 years, when you’ve got a kid with a 100-plus GPA and they can play, that just opens up opportunities.”
Spencer is proud of his career at Calhoun, which included three years on the varsity.
“I really couldn’t have asked for anything better,” he said. “My sophomore and junior years helped me grow a lot and understand people a lot more. My senior year was really the turning point in leadership for me.”
Spencer had 41 pancake blocks, 15 clearing blocks, and eight big-hit blocks last season, as the Sandcrabs overcame an 0-7 start and advanced to the regional semifinals for the first time since 2018.
“Coach Whitaker will tell you this, we never had a bad practice,” Spencer said. “There were practices that were better than others, obviously, but we never really quit on ourselves. It was always consistent.”
The only downside of going to Air Force for Spencer is getting his hair cut.
“I have to do it twice,” he said. “Once for basic in prep school and then again for basic at the Academy.”