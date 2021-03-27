Beeville competed in the Sinton Pirate Relays on Saturday, the following are notable results.
The boys finished third as a team with 88 points. Ingleside won the team title with 220 points, Sinton was second with 168 and Kingsville was fourth with 47.
The relay team of Matthew Casas, Cade Elder, Colin Gomez and Darion Perez won the 4x200m relay with a time of 1:33.14.
Beeville girls placed third with 136 points. Sinton won the team title with 211 points, Ingleside was second with 181 and Kingsville was fourth with 29.
Allie Estrada won the 100m hurdles with a time of 15.78 seconds and the 300m hurdles in 48.62 seconds. Estrada also won the triple jump with a distance of 36-8.75.
Carriah Davis won the long jump with a distance of 15-3.5.
For full results from the area track meets go to advosports.com or VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition.
