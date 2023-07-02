Six Victoria Generals have been selected to the TCL All Star game after a first half of the season that saw the Generals clinch a 14th playoff appearance in 15 seasons.

Catcher Levi Castilleja, outfielder Tyce Armstrong and pitchers Sam Simmons, KT Geralds, Taylor Seay and Ryan Dugas have accepted nominations to play in the TCL All Star game at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Baton Rouge.

The Generals also had infielders Reed Spenrath and Easton Dowell along with pitchers Braylon Owens and Jack Hagan get selected for the all star game, but they declined the invitation.

Castilleja has been the first choice catcher for the Generals for much of the first half of the season. Although, when he arrived in Victoria at the end of May, he did not anticipate staying for very long.

"I wasn't really expecting it," Castilleja said of his all star selection. "I was supposed to be a two week guy here, but I played really well and coach Oros kept me so that got me excited."

Castilleja was not anticipating a long stay in Victoria, his coaches at Wharton County Junior College identified the Generals as a good fit for him to get some reps in during the summer. Castilleja has turned those reps into production, hitting .316 with 15 RBI's.

Castiellja played 30 of WCJC's 59 games last season and hit just .253. Upon arriving at in Victoria, the Generals coaching staff made a change to Castilleja's swing that has allowed him to see immediate results at the plate.

"Those results came really quick, it was just one practice I had with coach Rusty (Pendergrass) and right after everything started to work," Castilleja said.

While Castilleja has been one of the Generals best hitters this season, his teammate Tyce Armstrong has been one of the best hitters in the TCL since joining the Generals a week into the season.

Armstrong has played 12 games with the Generals, but has been highly productive in that limited action. Armstrong is hitting .395, which would be the highest average in the TCL among qualified batters. Armstrong also leads the Generals with 18 RBI's despite playing up to 13 fewer games than some of his teammates.

Armstrong's season at UT Arlington began in the worst possible way. After redshirting as a freshman in 2022, Armstrong was slated to be an important part of the Mavericks lineup in 2023, but his plans were derailed when he broke his wrist in the season opener.

"Injuries are never fun, I was ready to play, I was really eager and I had the opportunity and then I broke my wrist and had to just watch and sit through it." Armstrong said. "I had to keep working, so I just worked my other hand and I ended up having a pretty good season and wanted to carry that into the summer."

In 24 games, Armstrong ended up hitting .354 and all of that positive momentum built in the second half of the NCAA season has carried into the TCL season and earned him an all star appearance.

"A lot of these guys in the summer are probably a little burnt out from baseball because they had to play the whole season," Armstrong said. "I had those six weeks off so it's kind of like just me finishing out my season and staying in the season form that kept me good.

The Generals' six all stars helped them go 15-10 in the first half and clinch a playoff spot. The Generals have reached the TCL championship game in each of the last two seasons. After a strong first half they will have a chance to compete for the TCL Championship in August.

"Each group that comes in is a little bit different, they have individual and team goals, and our team goal in the first half was to clinch that spot," Oros said. "Some of these guys won't be here for the playoffs but they still have a role on this team and an obligation to fulfill and I don't think it's any coincidence that the guys that take it serious and work at their craft here go on to have success at their schools and have good careers."