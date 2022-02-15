SAN DIEGO — Victoria East had quite a bit of adversity to overcome to keep its playoff streak alive.
But the Lady Titans couldn’t recover from a horrendous start in its Class 5A bi-district playoff game.
Rio Grande City jumped out to a 24-6 lead after the first quarter and went on to a 73-50 win Tuesday night at the San Diego gym.
“I think it was just nerves,” said senior Ariana Ramsey. “I don’t think we were ready. I just think we weren’t mentally and physically prepared. We do have a lot of younger players and I don’t think they were expecting like how this was going to be. So they weren’t expecting this coming in.”
East (17-19) was plagued by turnovers and missed its first six free throws. The Rattlers (29-9) took advantage by making five of their six 3-pointers in the first half, including four in the first quarter.
“That hurt us,” said East coach Yulonda Wimbish-North. “They were hitting all those 3s and we were turning the ball over. I really think it’s being young in spots and for many of these kids this was their first time to have to be the one. That first time I thought our nerves got the best of us in the beginning.”
The Lady Titans trailed 37-16 at halftime before going to a full-court press in the third quarter, but were never able to get closer than 15 points.
“We just said forget it, we’re going to go man, full court and we did that,” Wimbish-North said. “We caused them some trouble. But Rio Grande City is a good team, I can’t take anything away from them.”
Hannah Tyler scored 21 points, Lamira Cleveland had 11 and Ramsey added 10 for East, which won five of its last six games to make the playoffs..
“I think we stepped it up and we really wanted to make it,” Ramsey said. “We thought we would go a lot further. We’re glad we got to make it, but we wish we could have kept going.”
Wimbish-North knows making a deeper run in the future will depend on the Lady Titans’ ability to play defense.
“I want them to know the importance of defense,” she said. “We have to be able to play man-to-man. So the one thing we hadn’t done all year, we had to revert back to anyway. So this next group has to understand that we have to be able to play man-to-man. We have to be able to press when we need to.”
NOTE: Rio Grande City advances to the area round against the McAllen High-Brownsville Pace winner.
Class 5A Bi-District
Rio Grande City 73, Victoria East 50
Points: (RGC) Melanie Lopez 21, Emily Lopez 16, Britzeida Sanchez 5, Moniq Lopez 13, Angela Razo 16, Claudette Rodriguez 2. (VE) C’Niaha Randle 6, Hannah Tyler 21, Ariana Ramsey 10, Lamira Cleveland 11, Ariel Haas 2.
Halftime: Rio Grande City 37-16. 3-pointers: Moniq Lopez 4, Melanie Lopez, Sanchez, Ramsey 2, Tyler. Records: Rio Grande City 29-9; Victoria East 17-19.
