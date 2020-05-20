Victoria West logo

Victoria West offensive coordinator Brad Smithey announced Wednesday that he is leaving the school to become the new head football coach at Corpus Christi West Oso.

Smithey, who was also the head powerlifting coach for the Warriors, joined the school last July and helped West to an area round appearance in his only year as offensive coordinator. 

He had previously spent four years as an assistant at Brazosport and spent time as an intern wide receivers coach for the Green Bay Packers.

