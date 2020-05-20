Victoria West offensive coordinator Brad Smithey announced Wednesday that he is leaving the school to become the new head football coach at Corpus Christi West Oso.
Smithey, who was also the head powerlifting coach for the Warriors, joined the school last July and helped West to an area round appearance in his only year as offensive coordinator.
He had previously spent four years as an assistant at Brazosport and spent time as an intern wide receivers coach for the Green Bay Packers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.