When Jadyn Smith debuted for Victoria West in 2018, he started to lay a foundation his older self would eventually lean on.
Smith is now the second four-year player in program history alongside 2016 grad Ruben Trevino.
Looking back at his first taste of varsity play, the 6-foot-4-inch utility man thinks of the shock he had jumping straight from eighth grade to varsity ball.
“It really took me until midway through the season to really get going,” Smith said. “It was hard to figure out the play sometimes as a freshman. After that, it was pretty smooth.”
As a senior, Smith has seen his fair share of basketball, including West’s historic run to the regional semifinal last season. He hopes to lead West back to the regional semifinals or further.
West coach Cody McDonald has been there every step along the way with Smith.
“His character, work ethic and his heart for his teammates has helped continue to move our program to a place where we feel like we’re headed to great things,” McDonald said.
In previous seasons, Smith’s role has been almost concrete and singular as a post player for the Warriors (13-8, 4-1).
This season, he’s had to adjust to the team’s needs. Sometimes he’ll play down low. Sometimes he’ll be up top running the offense.
Averaging 14.4 points per game in West’s five district games, Smith’s experience is paying off. In Tuesday’s 72-66 win over Corpus Christi Carroll, he posted a team-high 23 points to set up a first-place battle with Veterans Memorial on Friday.
“Experience is one of those things you can’t buy. It’s only earned,” McDonald said. “His is shown on a nightly basis. That kind of offensive and defensive versatility is not something seen in high school basketball in South Texas very often.”
Smith’s performance on Tuesday came on a night when the Warriors didn’t have senior Dion Green or junior D’andre Fillmore.
He knew he would have to step up in the scoring department to make sure West didn’t have a dip in production.
“I just try to find what I need to do on the team, being that leader and stepping up,” Smith said. “Whatever comes my way, I’ll face it.”
Much like his pace-setting game against the Tigers, Smith has used his veteran voice to set the pace for the Warriors all season, whether it be a calming or celebratory tone.
“He exudes positivity and playing for his family, playing for his teammates,” McDonald said. “So he doesn’t care if he’s the high scorer or if he’s doing the dirty work. When your leader is someone with that personality, it infuses into the rest of the program. He is one of the most selfless players I’ve ever coached, and it shows in the way that our program has grown this year.”
