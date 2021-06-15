Southwest Little League All-Stars
Members of the 6-7 Southwest Little League All-Stars tournament champion join the Victoria Generals on the field before Tuesday’s game at Riverside Stadium.

 By Mike Forman | mforman@vicad.com

The Victoria Generals kept their home run binge going, but their three-game winning streak came to an end.

The Amarillo Sod Squad rallied from a five-run deficit to take a 9-7 win Tuesday night at Riverside Stadium.

Chase Sanguinetti’s grand slam in the second inning put the Generals up 5-0.

But the Sod Squad chipped away at the lead with a run in the third inning, one in the fifth and one in the sixth before tying the game in the seventh on a two-run inside-the-park home run by Thomas Green.

The Sod Squad took the lead in the eighth on a two-run home run by Peyton McGregor, and added a pair of insurance runs in the ninth.

The Generals pulled closer on a two-run home run by Cody Cleveland in the bottom of the ninth, and had the tying run at the plate when the game ended.

Steven Ordorica pitched four innings in relief for the Sod Squad to earn the win and Carson Pierce worked the ninth to pick up the save.

The teams return to Riverside Stadium at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday to wrap up the series.

Texas Collegiate League

Sod Squad 9, Generals 7

Sod Squad: 001 011 222 — 9 13 3

Generals: 050 000 002 — 7 9 0

W: Steven Ordonica. L: Lance Lusk. S: Carson Pierce. Highlights: (SS) Ryan Knowles 3-for-6, 2B, R, 2 RBIs; Peyton McGregor 1-for-1, 4 BB, 2-run HR, 3 RBIs; Colton Olasio 3-for-3, 3 R; Thomas Green 2-run inside-the-park HR. (G) Chase Sanguinetti grand slam; Cody Cleveland 2-run HR. Records: Sod Squad 7-5; Generals 5-7.

Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21

