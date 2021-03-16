District 28-2A
Lady Brahmas 12, Rice Consolidated 2
RC 011 00 - 2 3 3
Hallettsville 011 (10) x - 12 9 0
WP Emily Migl, LP Delany Gray
(RC) - Delaney Gray 1-2, HR, RBI R; Jackie Caballos 1-3, 2B, R; Serenity Anderson 1-1, 2B, RBI. (H) Graci Shimek 2-2, R, RBI; Julie Michalcik 2-3, R; Katelyn Pustejovsky 1-2, 2B, RBI, R; Macie Jansky 1-3, 2 R, 2 RBI; Emily Migl 1-3, R, 2 RBI; Emma Davenport 1-3, RBI; Ky Lange 1-2, 2 R.
Records: (H) 10-2-, 4-0
Shiner 20, Flatonia 3
Shiner 35(12) - 20 12 4
Flatonia 012 - 3 2 6
W: Vincik.
Highlights: (S) Michalec 1-for-3, 2R; Vancura 3-for-4, 3R, 4RBIs, 2 2B; Vincik 3-for-3, 2B, HR, R, 5RBIs; Wright 1-for-2, 2R; Lenhart 1-for-3, R, 2RBIs; Moore 1-for-2, RBI; Chumchal 1-for-1, 2R, 2B; Olivas 1-for-1, R, 2RBIs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.