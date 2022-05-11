TuesdayTAPPS Division IV Area
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 16, Bryan Brazos Christian 5
Brazos 005 00 — 5 3 4
Sacred 013 56 — 15 12 3
W: Aracely Guzman. Highlights: (SH) Kalyn Fikac 3-for-4, 3 RBI, 2 R; Guzman 2-for-2, 3 RBI, 2 R, 5 IP, 10 K; Brianna Clark 2-for-4, 1 RBI; Aubrey Luna 2-for-3, 2R; Jules Janak 3 R, 1 RBI; Ava Lackey 1-for-4, 1 R; Chloe Hartensteiner 1-3, 2R; Record: Sacred Heart 19-7-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.