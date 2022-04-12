Tuesday scores
District 29-5A
Gregory-Portland 2, Victoria West 1
GP 000 010 1 — 2 11 1
West 001 000 0 — 1 6 1
L: Alexis James
Highlights: (W) Sydney Harvey 2-for-4, R; Katarina Zarate 1-for-2; Maliea Huerta 1-for-3; Jordan Janak 1-for-2; Grace Weiler 1-for-3.
District 25-4A
Bay City 14, Stafford 3
Bay City 035 6x — 14 13 0
Stafford 101 01 — 3 5 3
W: Salazar
Highlights: (BC) Eidlebach 1-for-1, RBI; Fernandez 2-for-4, R, 2B; Medina 2-for-3, 2R; Gonzales 1-for-3, R, RBI, 2B; Fernandez 1-for-3, 2R, 2RBIs, 2B; Deleon 2-for-3, R, 2RBIs; Salazar 1-for-1, R, RBI; Garza 1-for-1, R, RBI; Ramirez 2-for-3, 2R, 2RBIs, 3B.
Monday
TAPPS Division 4 District 5
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 17, Bryan Brazos Christian 5
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 440 207 — 17 19 2
Bryan Brazos Christian 113 000 — 5 6 2
W: Aracely Guzman.
Highlights: (SH) Chloe Hartensteiner 4-for-5, 3R, RBI; Jules Janak 3-for-4, 3R, 2RBI; Ava Lackey 3-for-3, 4R, 2RBI; Aracely Guzman 3-for-4, 2R, 6RBI, 2HR; Karley Kostelnik 2-for-4, 2R, 3RBI; Madi Hynes 1-for-4, R, RBI; Aubrey Luna 1-for-3, RBI; Brianna Clark 1-for-4, R; Kalynn Fikac 1-for-3, R
