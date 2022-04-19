District 29-5A
Victoria West 7, Corpus Christi Carroll 3
West 600 100 x — 7 12 0
Carroll 300 000 0 — 3 8 4
W: Alexis James. L: Trevino
Highlights: (W) Sydney Harvey 1-for-4, R, RBI; Katarina Zarate 2-for-4, 2R, RBI; Maliea Huerta 2-for-4, R, 2B; Marissa Rosales 2-for-4, R, RBI; James 1-for-4, 2RBIs, 2B; Daizie Fuentez 2-for-4; Lilly Chabez 2-for-3, R, RBI. (C) Acuna 1-for-3; Trevino 2-for-3, R; Mendez 1-for-2, R; Flores 1-for-3, R, RBI; Garcia 2-for-3; Llamas 1-for-3, 2RBIs.
Victoria East 13, Corpus Christi Ray 6
East 121 207 0 — 13 12 1
Ray 330 000 0 — 6 8 6
W: Mia Amador. L: Vivi Garza
