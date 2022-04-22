District 29-5A
Victoria West 7, Corpus Christi Moody 2
West 240 100 x — 7 11 0
Moody 000 002 0 — 2 9 2
W: Maliea Huerta.
Highlights: (W) Sydney Harvey 3-for-4, R, 2RBIs, 2B; Grace Weiler 1-for-3, 2R, 3B; Katarina Zarate 3-for-3, 2R, 3RBIs, 2 3B; Huerta 1-for-3, RBI, 2B; Marissa Rosales 1-for-3; Alexis James 1-for-3; Daizie Fuentez R; Zaria Brigham 1-for-2, R.
TAPPS District 5 Division 4
Shiner St. Paul 17, Bryan St. Joseph 1
St. Paul 671 3 — 17 16 0
Bryan St. Joseph 100 0 — 1 1 6
W: Machacek.
Highlights: (SP) Green 2-for-4, 2R, RBI, 2B, HR; Pokluda 1-for-2, 3R; Biehunko 2-for-3, 2R, 2RBIs, 2B; Walker 1-for-3; Machacek 2-for-3; Garza 1-for-2, R, RBI; Machart 2-for-2, 2R, 3RBIs, 2 2B; Cerny 3-for-3, 2R, RBI, 2B; Pesek 2-for-3, 2R, 3RBIs, 2B.
Non-District
Victoria St. Joseph 10, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 6
St. Joseph 310 510 x — 10 7 1
Sacred Heart 000 150 0 — 6 7 0
W: Cantu. L: Aracely Guzman
Highlights: (STJ) Morris 1-for-3, 2R; St. Jean 2-for-2, 2R, RBI, HR; Cuellar 2-for-2, R; S. Rodriguez 1-for-2, R; M Miori 1-for-1, 2RBIs, 2B. (SH) Chloe Hartensteiner 1-for-4, R; Jules Janak 1-for-4, R, 2B; Ava Lackey 2-for-4, R; Guzman 1-for-4, R, 3RBIs, 2B; Karley Kostelnik R, RBI; Madelyn Hynes RBI; Kaylynn Fikac 1-for-3, RBI; Brianna Clark 1-for-3; Kaycee Schindler R.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.