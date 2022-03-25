District 29-3A
Goliad 7, George West 3
Goliad 100 123 x — 7 13 3
George West 000 210 0 — 3 5 2
W: Moore
Highlights: (G) Sumpter 1-for-2, 3R; Kramer 2-for-4, R, 3RBIs, 3B; Moore 2-for-4, R, RBI, 2B; Young 1-for-3; Danish 2-for-3, RBI; Glass 1-for-3, R, 2B; Perry 3-for-3, RBI, 3B; Garcia 1-for-3, R.
District 30-2A
Refugio 19, Woodsboro 2
Refugio 928 — 19 11 2
Woodsboro 002 — 2 0 6
W: Flores. L: Lopez
Highlights: (R) Eads 1-for-3, 3R, 2RBIs; Callis 1-for-2, 2R, 3RBIs, 3B; Barber 2-for-3, 2R, 3RBIs, 2B; Flores 1-for-4; Wills 1-for-2, 3R; Ramirez 2-for-2, 2R, 3RBIs, 2B; Sims 2-for-3, 2R, 2RBIs.
TAPPS Division 4 District 2
Fort Bend Christian 5, Victoria St. Joseph 2
Fort Bend Christian 041 000 0 — 5 7 0
St. Joseph 000 002 0 — 2 5 4
L: Cantu
Highlights: (STJ) G. Morris 1-for-4; S. Rodriguez 1-for-3, R, RBI, HR; St Jean 1-for-3, R, RBI, HR; A. Morris 2-for-3, 3B.
TAPPS Division 5 District 2
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 11, Brazos Christian 0
Sacred Heart 164 0x — 11 10 1
Brazos Christian 000 00 — 0 2 2
W: Haley Noska
Highlights: (SH) Noska 2-for-2, 3R, RBI; Jules Janak 2-for-3, 4RBIs, HR; Ava Lackey 1-for-3, R; Aracely Guzman 1-for-2, R, RBI; Kat Pavliska 2-for-3, 4RBIs, HR; Chloe Hartenstiner 2-for-3, 2R, RBI; Kalynn Fikac 2R.
Record: Sacred Heart 12-3-1, 2-0.
