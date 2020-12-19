My stomach had a queasy feeling when I looked at my phone and saw who was calling.
Duy Vu and I were in Waco on the way back from the UIL state championship games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
I was hoping Trey Lawrence, who was the superintendent in Shiner before retiring, wanted to talk about the Comanches’ win over Post in the state final. But deep down, I knew that was unlikely.
Lawrence said that David Husmann died after a valiant struggle with COVID-19.
The news was crushing. I met Husmann when he was coaching at Schulenburg and covered his state championship teams in 1991 and 1992.
We became friends and kept in touch over the years before he came out of retirement this season at Hallettsville Sacred Heart.
Husmann was a brilliant coach and an even better husband and father. His death was another reminder of the kind of year it has been.
But as gloomy as our day-to-day existence has felt, the past few weeks have spotlighted the importance of perseverance and kindness.
The football season was filled with uncertainty because of COVID-19, and making it to the championship games was not a given.
Hallettsville had never been to a state final in football and secured a berth with a semifinal win over Llano.
But even as the Brahmas celebrated their achievement, Price Pruett found time to go down the field and console Llano quarterback Case Kuykendall.
“I knew he was a senior and next year, I’ll be in that same position,” Pruett said, “and I knew he had a passion for the game and I just felt for that.”
Shiner’s Doug Brooks had waited three years for an opportunity to play in a state championship game.
Brooks had the chance to score the game’s first touchdown when he stripped the ball from Post quarterback Slayden Pittman.
But Brooks ran to the 1-yard line where he handed the ball to offensive lineman Max Machacek, who continued into the end zone.
“They block for us and they get the credit, but they don’t get the credit they deserve,” said Brooks, who was voted the game’s defensive MVP. “He does all we want him to and I had to give him a touchdown.”
Brooks was not through thinking about his teammates, as he joined Tyler Bishop and carried teammate Hunter Nevlud, who was injured in Shiner’s semifinal win over Timpson, onto the field for the final plays of the game.
Hallettsville’s Jonathon Brooks did everything within his power to lead the Brahmas to a state championship.
Brooks, who signed with Texas on Wednesday, rushed for a Class 3A state final record 299 yards and three touchdowns and in the process, joined Jonathan Gray as the only Texas high school players to rush for more than 60 touchdowns in a season.
But Brooks and his teammates were denied a state title when Tuscola Jim Ned converted a two-point conversion in overtime.
Brooks, who was voted the game’s offensive MVP, and his teammates were distraught after the game and did their best to comfort each other.
But that didn’t stop Brooks and Hallettsville coach Tommy Psencik from going to the postgame press conference and patiently answering every question.
Their grace was a testament to the values instilled by Psencik and his coaching staff.
This year has been challenging in so many ways, but it has also given us a chance to grasp the value of the human spirit.
