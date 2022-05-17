Sophomore Jaden Williams was a player Victoria East hoped would step up in Tuesday’s annual Red-White spring game.
With junior Jacarrien Giles out due to injury and the teams split up, it was a chance for the Titans to build depth at the running back position.
“Our mantra is depth,” said coach Roland Gonzalez. “He’s had a great spring training. He did exactly what we expected him to do.”
Williams carried the ball 18 times for 147 yards and two touchdowns during East’s spring game, in which the White team won 21-6.
His breakout moment came on a 68-yard run on the first play of the White team’s second drive in the second quarter. He later rushed for one of his two touchdowns on a 1-yard plunge.
“Today was a really good day with my teammates helping me get where I got,” Williams said. “My teammates really support me in everything that I do. I really love that about my teammates. I’m really proud of what we did, the red team versus the white team. We all did pretty good.”
Jadon Williams, the Titans’ returning starter at quarterback, took a while to find a groove.
He connected with Brysyn Gardner for the lone touchdown for the Red team on a 1-yard pass in the fourth quarter.
The incoming senior, who threw for 1,874 yards and 21 touchdowns a year ago, completed 13 of 23 passes in Tuesday’s spring game.
Since there were protections placed on the quarterbacks in the spring game, East’s 1,000-yard rusher had to focus on his passing.
“You have to progress every year,” the elder Williams said. “I felt like I progressed in my growth. My sophomore year, I came in scrambling, didn’t have as many touchdown passes. This year we kind of mixed the scramble and passing together and made it work this year. We’re going to try to stay in the pocket a lot more.”
Regardless of the protections, both defenses stepped up to hold the respective offenses to 437 yards of total offense.
Through the first five possessions, the teams combined for only one first down.
“It’s bittersweet because, did our defense play well or did our offense not do very good?” Gonzalez joked. “But you’re absolutely right, our defense on both teams did a great job. I felt like they were pretty solid and played tough.”
