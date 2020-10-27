Following are the results from the South Texas Farm and Ranch tournament.
1st Place 42.25
Ethan Heinrch, Ryan Hass, Cody Rosenquest, Garrettt Gillard
2nd Place 48.2
Clayton Heldt, John Kozelsky, Ricky Delgodo, Roland Young
3rd Place - 49.3
Jerry Leita, Wayne Leita, Michael Leita, Devin New
