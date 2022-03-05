HOBBS, N.M. — UHV had a difficult weekend in New Mexico.
The University of the Southwest swept a three-game Red River Athletic Conference series over the Jaguars.
The Mustangs (16-3, 9-0) captured an 8-7 decision Friday night at Jake Williams Field, and took 7-5 and 5-4 wins Saturday.
UHV (8-9, 4-5) was done in by the big inning Friday, as the Mustangs scored seven runs in the second inning before pushing across the decisive run in the fifth.
Zach Lee and Darvis Watson combined for six of the Jaguars’ 14 hits.
UHV rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh in Saturday’s first game but came up short.
Ty Williams hit two doubles for the Jaguars.
Southwest scored four runs in the second inning, added a run in the third and hung on in Saturday’s series finale.
Raul Lopez and Kaden Fikac each had three hits, and Hayden Leopold hit a solo home run for the Jaguars.
UHV will look to bounce back when it returns to Riverside Stadium for a three-game conference series against LSU-Shreveport beginning Saturday.
Game 1
UHV 101 110 300 — 7 14 3
Southwest 070 010 00x — 8 13 1
W: TJ Ruiz (2-1). L: Brayton Cardwell (0-1). S: Isaac Baez (4). Highlights: (UHV) Zach Lee 3-for-5, 2B, 2 RBIs; Darvis Watson 3-for-5, R, 2 RBIs, SB.
Game 2
UHV 000 010 4 — 5 7 2
Southwest 201 040 x — 7 7 0
W: Rocky Sanchez (2-0). L: Tyler Price (3-1). S: Cade Contreras (3). Highlights: (UHV) Ty Williams 2-for-3, 2 2B, 2 R, RBI. (S) Tariq Levesque 2-for-3, 3B, R, 3 RBIs.
Game 3
UHV 030 001 000 — 4 14 1
Southwest 041 000 00x — 5 12 1
W: Jacob Chavarria (1-0). L: Turner Gryseels (2-3). S: Isaac Baeza (5). Highlights: (UHV) Raul Lopez 3-for-4, 3B, RBI; Kaden Fikac 3-for-5, RBI; Hayden Leopold solo HR. (S) Jose Chavez Jr. 3-for-4, RBI. Records: UHV 8-9, 4-5; Southwest 16-3, 9-0.
