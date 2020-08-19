UHV coach Terry Puhl announced the addition of James Spera to the Jaguars for the 2021 season.
Spera, an infielder from Bluffton, Ind., transfers from Bethel University.
Spera played two seasons at Bethel compiling a .261 batting average with one home run, a double and three RBI in 12 games in last year’s shortened season.
He played first base from Norwell High School where he was named all-conference first team.
Spera has also excelled in the classroom being recognized three times on the Bethel Dean’s List and twice as a scholar athlete.
“UHV has a great kinesiology program, a great coaching staff and warm weather,” said Spera on making his commitment to UHV.
He plans to study exercise science while attending UHV.
