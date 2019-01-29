Tri-County Umpires Association Meeting
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Hallettsville ISD board room
The Tri-County umpires association, a member of the Texas Association of Sports Officials, is seeking softball umpires for the upcoming high school season. Those interested should go to taso.org to register as a new member and select Tri-County as their home chapter. Once the registration is completed, umpires will be admitted to the Tri-County associaton free of charge for the coming year. For information, call E.L. Moore at 361-293-5160, Terry Patek at 361-676-2941, or Robert Klekar at 361-798-6248.
VAULT BARN POLE VAULT BEGINNERS CLINIC
When: Feb. 2
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Where: Vault Barn in Refugio County outside Woodsboro
Clinic is for young vaulters with one year or less of experience. The limit is 10 vaulters. Coaches are encouraged to attend. The fee is $50 and all poles and equipment will be furnished. For information, go to the The Vault Barn Pole Vault Club on Facebook or call or text Kevin Hall at 806-787-1102.
TYLER BLUDAU MEMORIAL BASEBALL CAMP
WHERE: Hallettsville City Park field
Camp has been rescheduled due to cold weather to Feb. 16 from 1 to 5 p.m. The fee is $50, and checks should be made out to HB Teenage League Baseball. The camp will focus on the mental part of baseball and the fundamentals of throwing, fielding, pitching and hitting. For more information, contact Chris or Misty Targac at 361-772-5544.
CAMO HALF K
WHEN: 11:30 a.m. Saturday
WHERE: MOPAC Train Depot, Bay City
The fee is $30 and includes a shirt, cooler, medal and finish-line photo. For information, contact the Bay City Parks & Recreation Department at 979-323-1660. Proceeds will go to Le Tulle Dreamscape – a playground for all ages.
CITIZENS RUN AGAINST CANCER
WHEN: 7:30 a.m. Feb. 23
WHERE: Downtown Victoria
Sign up for the 5K run/walk or the half marathon at active.com.
OUR LADY OF THE GULF CATHOLIC CHURCH 5TH ANNUAL RUN FOR THE SON
WHEN: March 30
WHERE: Bauer Community Center, Port Lavaca
The event includes a five-kilometer run/walk. Registration is available at the church office or at active.com. The event will include health fair booths, games, food, games, a silent auction and raffle. For information, contact Sarita Bonuz at 361-636-0206, or Gary Moses at 361-550-5466.
