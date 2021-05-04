DeTar Family Medicine Center is making sports physicals available to all Victoria ISD student athletes through DeTar's Sports Medicine Program.
Physicals are available at DeTar Family Medicine Center on Friday, May 14 between noon and 3 p.m. Athletes are required to bring their required forms for their school and $15 payable to Victoria West High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.