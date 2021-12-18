A past look at basketball

You have permission to edit this article.
Victoria East’s Hannah Tyler makes her entrance on to the court during a District 29-5A basketball game against Victoria West Dec. 10 at Victoria East High School. East won 42-25.

Basketball season is in full motion. This week we feature some photos chosen by Victoria Advocate photo editor Duy Vu looking at the past couple of weeks of basketball in the Crossroads.

Victoria West prepares to take on Victoria East during a District 29-5A basketball game on Dec. 10 at Victoria East High School.
Victoria West’s Shadow Gomez watches as the ball flies out of bounds during a District 29-5A basketball game against Victoria East Dec. 10 at Victoria East High School.
Victoria West’s Dailynn Zarate makes her entrance during a District 29-5A basketball game against Victoria East Dec. 10 at Victoria East High School.
Victoria West senior Dion Green tips off to start the game during a District 29-5A game against Corpus Christi King Dec. 7 at Victoria West High School.
Victoria West senior Dion Green is helped up by teammates D’Andre Fillmore and junior Jackson Hodge during a District 29-5A game against Corpus Christi King Dec. 7 at Victoria West High School.
Lady Titans’ Lamira Cleveland drives past players from Corpus Christi Carroll and makes a shot in a Nov. 30 game at East High School.
Victoria East's Nevaeh Sanchez is fouled by Corpus Christi Carroll's Journee Williams while taking a shot in a Nov. 30 game.
Victoria East’s Chloe Buckner attempts to grab the ball during a District 29-5A basketball game against Victoria West Dec. 10 at Victoria East High School.
Victoria East’s Chloe Buckner watches her teammate put the ball up during a District 29-5A basketball game against Victoria West Dec. 10 at Victoria East High School.
Victoria West junior D’Andre Fillmore goes for a layup during a District 29-5A game against Corpus Christi King Dec. 7 at Victoria West High School.
Victoria West senior Dion Green goes for a layup during a District 29-5A game against Corpus Christi King Dec. 7 at Victoria West High School.
Victoria West’s Dailynn Zarate loses control of the ball during a District 29-5A basketball game against Victoria East Dec. 10 at Victoria East High School.
Chloe Buckner releases the ball to score against Corpus Christi Flour Bluff Dec. 7 in Victoria.
Chloe Buckner of Victoria East powered her way into the lane against Corpus Christi Flour Bluff Dec. 7 in Victoria.

Duy Vu is the photo editor for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.

