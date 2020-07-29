Ambren Voitik knows the Victoria Generals have been having trouble scoring runs.
But Voitik has done his best to keep from getting discouraged.
“We’ve been struggling a little bit,” he said. “We’ve been hitting balls hard and they’ve been getting caught. It kind of all came together today.”
Voitik had four of the Generals’ 11 hits in a 10-4 win over the Acadiana Cane Cutters on Wednesday night at Riverside Stadium.
Voitik had two doubles, two singles, scored a run and drove in three as the Generals (8-18) snapped a nine-game losing streak.
“We have four more games and we’re going to try and make the best of it,” he said. “We’re going to do what we can to try and win a few more and see where it takes us.”
After the Cane Cutters (11-13) had tied the game at 3, the Generals batted around in the fourth inning and scored four runs before adding three runs in the fifth.
Trey Vaika came on in relief in the fourth inning and picked up the win.
Voitik will return to Northern Oklahoma-Enid to repeat his freshman season, which was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic when the Generals are done.
“Coming down here and being able to see the pitching that we’ve seen and getting ABs has been really helpful,” he said. “I think it’s going to really help me a lot going back to my school. I know getting shut down wasn’t the best thing, but to have this opportunity was very helpful.”
The Generals and Cane Cutters will complete the series at 7:05 p.m. Thursday. It will be the Generals’ final home game of the season.
