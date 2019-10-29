Making his first career start of the season in a critical situation, University of Houston-Victoria goalkeeper Erik Faeltstroem was up to the task Saturday.
Faeltstroem grabbed three saves and finished with a clean sheet in helping the Jaguars capture the Red River Athletic Conference regular season title with a 1-0 win over Our Lady of the Lake. For his play, the junior from Vejbystrand, Sweden, has been named the RRAC Men’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week for the week of Oct. 21-27.
Faeltstroem had logged more than a minute of action in goal this season when he was called on for his first start. He turned back all three shots on goal OLLU produced against the Jaguars.
Previously, he had logged just over 50 minutes in goal, recording five saves and allowing one goal last season.
Faeltstroem and the Jaguars improved to 15-0-2 on the season and 7-0-2 in conference with the win and earned a first-round bye in the RRAC Championships set for Nov. 7-8 in Texarkana.
LSU-Alexandria’s Brian Okpala was named the RRAC Offensive Player of the Week for the same dates.
