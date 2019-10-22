TYLER – Will Paton fired a 3-under-par 69 final round Tuesday to help the University of Houston-Victoria men’s golf team finish third at the Tyler Junior College Fall Intercollegiate at the Pine Springs Golf Club.
Paton, who began the day tied for 10th after an opening round 73, used three birdies and an eagle to overcome his one bogey on the day to post a 36-33-69 for a two-day 142. His 142 left him in a six-way tie for second place, one shot back of the individual champion, Parker McCurdy of Tyler (70-71-141).
The Jaguars enter the day tied for second with Blinn College after an opening round 290 and finished six shots back of Blinn at 581 after a final round 291. McLennan Community College won the tournament, posting rounds of 277-284-561.
Terry Strickland finished tied for 10th for the Jaguars, posting rounds of 71-73-144, while Ryan Morant finished 16th with rounds of 73-75-148. Benjamin Lake and Jacob Flores finished tied for 19th as Lake posted rounds of 73-76-149 and Flores rounds of 75-74-149.
The tournament ends the Jaguars’ fall season, and the team will return to action in February when they host the annual Claud Jacobs Intercollegiate on Feb. 16-17.
