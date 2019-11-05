Jaguars sign Shiner pitcher

University of Houston-Victoria softball coach Lindsey Ortiz announced Tuesday that Shiner senior pitcher Cameron Cowan signed a letter of intent to play softball for the Jaguars beginning in 2021.
Cowan has had a stellar three-year career for the Shiner Lady Comanches going into her senior year.
She compiled a 22-4 record with a 0.94 ERA and 230 strikeouts last season, helping guide her team to the Class 2A regional quarterfinals. She compiled a .367 batting average with three home runs and 26 RBIs.
She was named the district MVP and second team all-state on the Texas Sports Writers Association team as well as being recognized on the Texas Girls Coaching Association all-state team. She received Victoria Advocate all-area accolades and was on the TGCA All-Star Team.
As a sophomore, she helped guide her team to the regional finals and was named an all-district first team outfielder, all-area outfielder and all-state honorable mention outfielder.
Her freshman year, the Lady Comanches finished as district champions and advanced to the state finals.
She has also been successful in the classroom, where she is a member of the National Honor Society and was named to the A honor roll, academic all-district three times and all-state academic three times.
“I chose UHV because it is a small campus, (it) feels like home and I get to continue my softball career,” Cowan said.
Cowan plans to study kinesiology while attending UHV and hopes to become a coach or physical therapist.
Cowan is the fourth player to commit to the Jaguars for the 2021 season.
