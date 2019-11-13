UHV softball coach Lindsey Ortiz today announced the signing of Katy High School senior Dominique Crespo to a letter of intent to play softball beginning with the 2021 season.
Crespo is a utility player for Katy playing catcher and the infield. She was the 2019 varsity team captain and helped guide her team to an undefeated district championship and the Class 6A state championship.
She has also succeeded in the classroom where she is a member of the National Honor Society, she has served as a class officer all four years and as a student representative for the Katy ISD Strategic Design Team. She was selected to present at the Katy ISD Education Summit, was presented the 2019 Physics Outstanding Student Award and the 2017 Business Information System Outstanding Student Award.
Crespo plans to study biology while attending UHV and someday work in the medical field.
Crespo is the fifth player to be signed by Ortiz for the 2021 season.
