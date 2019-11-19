University of Houston-Victoria softball coach Lindsey Ortiz has taken a big step in solidifying her middle infield during the next four years.
Twin sisters Kiersten and Kaylle Lopez, of Sinton, have signed their letters of intent to play softball with the Jaguars.
Kierstein is an all-state second baseman and Kaylle is an all-state shortstop, and both look forward to joining the Jaguars in the 2021 season.
Kiersten was an all-district first baseman her freshman year before moving to second, where she was named first team all-district and all-state her sophomore season. She was also named to the All-South Texas infield.
Last season, she was recognized on the all-district first team and was the Corpus Christi Caller-Times Player of the Week.
She has succeeded in the classroom as well, where she has twice been named academic all-district and been named to the All-A honor roll.
“I love the size of the (UHV) campus; they have a great softball program with enthusiastic coaches, and I love that I am one hour away from home,” said Kiersten about her commitment. “I am also excited to have my twin sister Kaylle joining me.”
Kiersten plans to study kinesiology or human resources/business while at UHV.
Kaylle earned Newcomer of the Year honors as a freshman and was named all-district at shortstop as well as All-South Texas Infielder.
She was a Corpus Christi Hooks preseason all-star at shortstop her sophomore season and again earned all-district first team and All-South Texas infielder honors, along with being named all-state.
Last season, she was the district’s offensive player of the year, a Caller-Times Athlete of the Week, first team all-district and All-South Texas Infielder, along with being named first team all-state and to the Texas Girls Coaches Association All-Star Blue Team.
“UHV has an amazing softball program, and I really like my coaches,” said Kaylle. “I can see myself really excelling at UHV. It’s a perfect opportunity for me to play close to home.”
Kaylle plans to study kinesiology or accounting while attending UHV.
Ortiz has now signed five players for her 2020 signing class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.