Athletes from a variety of University of Houston-Victoria sports achieved academic honors for the spring semester with some setting new heights.
UHV announced Thursday that 38 athletes were named to either the president's or dean's list, equating to a 4.0 GPA or at least a 3.5 GPA, respectively. 13 athletes were named to the president's list and 25 achieved the dean's list recognition.
Women's soccer had the largest share of recognized athletes with 11 being recognized. The women's and men's golf teams also made first-time achievements with 80% of female golfers and 57.1% of male golfers being recognized.
President's and dean's list recognitions are announced each fall and spring semester.
