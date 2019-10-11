The University of Houston-Victoria men’s golf team received votes Friday in the first regular season NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 poll.
The Jaguars earned 24 points in the latest voting after starting the season outside the polling in the preseason poll.
The Jaguars are coming off a win at the weather-shortened UHV Fall Classic and will compete in the Association of Independent Institutions Conference this year.
Two other AII schools are listed in the poll: Victoria (British Columbia) is ranked No. 10 with 350 points, while Our Lady of the Lake received three points.
Coastal Georgia garnered 14 first-place votes and holds down the No. 1 spot with 493 points, while Keiser, Fla., is at No. 2 with 465 points. Texas Wesleyan, with one first-place vote, is at No. 3, while Ottawa (Arizona) and Point (Georgia) share fourth place.
The Jaguars will participate in the Trinity Alamo Classic in San Antonio this Monday and Tuesday.
