The UHV Men's Soccer team (15-0-6) secured a Red River Athletic Conference Championship and a first round bye on Saturday with a 1-0 victory over Our Lady of the Lake University.
The lone goal in the match came early, as Uriel Garcia latched onto a pass from Brody Patience in the fourth minute to give the Jaguars an early lead.
UHV recorded 11 shots in the game, but was not able to get a second goal. The Jaguar defense held Our Lady of the Lake to just four shots in the game and Erik Faeltstroem recorded three saves for UHV.
The UHV Women's soccer team (9-6, 5-2) also clinched a playoff birth on Saturday, despite a 4-1 loss to Our lady of the Lake.
Our Lady of the Lake opened the scoring, with Andrea Villarreal netting a goal in the second minute. Villarreal added to her tally in the 14th minute, scoring her second of the game. Consuelo Luna cut into the lead in the 21st minute, scoring an goal off of an assist from Nisa Ollivierre, but Our Lady of the Lake scored two more goals to close out the game.
Our Lady of the lake recorded 24 shots in the game and forced 20 saves from UHV keeper Amanda Bautista. UHV only recorded two shots in total and Our Lady of the Lake goalie Savannah Hernandez recorded one save.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.