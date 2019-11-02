HOBBS, N.M. – The offense wasn’t there Saturday for the University of Houston-Victoria women’s soccer team.
The Jaguars were limited to just one shot on the day, while the University of the Southwest Lady Mustangs tallied single goals in each half for a 2-0 win in the opening round of the Red River Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Championships.
The Lady Mustangs (10-6-1) now advance to Thursday’s semifinals against No. 2 seed LSU-Alexandria at 1:30 p.m. at Texas A&M-Texarkana. Fifth-seeded LSU-Shreveport, a 2-1 winner over fourth-seeded A&M-Texarkana, will meet top-seeded Our Lady of the Lake in the other semifinal at 11 a.m. on Thursday. The RRAC title game is set for Friday at 5 p.m.
The Jaguars end their season at 9-7-2.
Elizabeth McDonald fired off the Jaguars’ lone shot in the game as the Jaguars were out shot by USW 29-1. Senior goalkeeper Amanda Bautista recorded 10 saves in her final game as a Jaguar.
Seniors Maria Grogan and Nathalia Canizalez also saw their final action as Jaguars.
USW’s Karla Parra tallied the Lady Mustangs’ first goal in the 16th minute, and Kristina Contratto added an insurance goal in the 50th minute. Priscilla Garca, who had 12 shots, including five on goal, had assists on both goals.
The UHV men, who had a first round bye in the playoffs
will face off against LSU-Alexandria in the Red River Athletic Conference Men’s Soccer Championship semifinals on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Texas A&M-Texarkana.
The contest will be a rematch of last year’s semifinal foes where LSUA grabbed a 3-2 win before going on to claim the tournament championship with a 3-1 win over Houston St. Thomas.
The Jaguars will come into the contest as the RRAC regular season champions supporting a 15-0-2 record and are the tournament’s top seed. LSUA (11-5-3) enters the semifinals as the fourth seed and coming off a 1-0 win over Huston-Tillotson in Saturday’s opening round contest.
Second-seeded LSU-Shreveport (11-4-3) will face third-seeded Our Lady of the Lake (12-5-2) in the other semifinal on Thursday at 6:30. OLLU reached the semifinals on Friday with a 2-1 win over Texas A&M-Texarkana.
The championship game is scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The Jaguars lead the series 5-2 after defeating LSUA 2-1 earlier this season.
