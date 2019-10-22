TYLER – The University of Houston-Victoria women’s golf team had all five players finish in the top 10 and posted the low round to finish second at the Tyler Junior College Fall Intercollegiate at the Pine Springs Golf Club.
The Jaguars posted a final round 323, but it was not enough to overtake first-round leader and tournament host Tyler Junior College, who posted a 326 on the day. UHV finished with a 36-hole score of 651, 12 shots back of Tyler’s 639. Blinn College finished third at 695.
Mary Kate Krueger and Mia Lerma each posted rounds of 78 on Tuesday as Krueger finished third with a two-day 160 after an opening round 82. Lerma had an opening round 84 and finished in a two-way tie for fourth at 162.
Victoria Garcia and Jenna Alvarado finished in a three-way tie for seventh, while Jocelyn Villafranca finished 10th in the event. Garcia posted rounds of 85-81-166 and Alvarado had rounds of 80-86-166, while Villafranca finished at 82-87-169.
Tyler’s Odette Booysen captured individual honors with an 80-75-155, one shot better than teammate Raelynn Hardgrave (74-82-156).
