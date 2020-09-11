It was the Brooks Brothers show Friday night for the Shiner Comanches in a 42-12 win over Smithsville.
Doug Brooks had three rushing touchdowns (3 yards, 15, 6), and Dalton Brooks added a 76 yard run for No. 1 Shiner (3-0). Doug had 43 yards rushing and 23 yards receiving, while Dalton tallied 118 rushing yards and 31 receiving.
Trevor Haynes scored on a 19-yard run and added a 89-yard interception return for Shiner.
Shiner netted 437 yards of offense and limited Smithsville (1-1) to 160 total yards and two touchdowns, which included a garbage-time TD with 51 seconds left on the clock.
Beeville falls to Canyon Lake
William Harper scored on a 23-yard run and added a 59-yard pass to Jalen Spencer, but Beeville fell to Canyon Lake, 46-35, on Friday night.
Spencer added 21- and 8-yard touchdown runs for Beeville (1-2). Leroy Gonzaels scored on a 52-yard run.
Canyon Lake (3-0) jumped out to a 29-14 halftime lead, and Beevilled couldn't overcome that deficit in the second half despite outscoring Canyon Lake 21-17.
Schulenburg powers past Yorktown
The Shorthorns scored one touchdown in every quarter in a 28-7 win over Yorktown.
Yorktown opened the scoring with a Drew Alexander to Kalen Barefield 28-yard touchdown pass before Schulenburg took over.
Kenny King and Keisean Johnson each had a pair of touchdowns for the Shorthorns, who improve to 3-0. King scored on a 59 run and caught a 18-yard touchdown pass from Brett Janacek. Johnson had runs of 15 and 13 yards.
Yorktown drops to 1-2. Alexander was 15-28 passing for 198 yards and the touchdown. Barefield tallied 94 yards receiving. Yorktown had trouble mounting any kind of rushing attack, finishing with minus-5 yards on 23 carries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.