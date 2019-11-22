BASTROP — Calhoun senior Heath Henke embraced his teammates and then his friends before heading to the locker room Friday night.
Henke and the Sandcrabs' season had just ended after a 42-32 Class 5A, Division II area round loss to Boerne-Champion at Bastrop Memorial Stadium.
The Chargers (11-1) advanced to the regional round to play Mission Pioneer, a 28-21 winner over Pflugerville Weiss.
"This season was great," Henke said. "We came out as a team and overcame a lot of difficulties during the season. It was just a great season, and I wish it could have been longer."
The Sandcrabs (9-3) lost for just the second time in their past nine games and had a lot to be proud of after capturing the District 15-5A, Division II championship.
But all Henke could think about was the sting of having his high school career come to a close.
"This whole year was great," Henke said. "It made me a better man, and I made a lot of great memories."
Calhoun head coach Richard Whitaker felt like Boerne-Champion was one of the strongest teams in Region IV.
The Chargers lived up to expectations by opening the game on a 15-yard touchdown run by quarterback Luke Boyers.
It was the first time Calhoun had trailed in a game since the third week of the season against Nuevo Leon.
Boyers, a TCU commit, finished with 202 yards on the ground on 21 carries and three touchdowns. He also passed for 102 yards.
"He's special," Whitaker said. "When you put a kid on the field that outruns everybody, he's special. I've coached against a few kids like that, and it's tough."
Boyer's early score was matched when Calhoun's Sean Flores, Conner Kestler and Jaruis Stewart drove down field to set up fullback Steve Johnson.
Johnson broke a tackle and found the end zone on a 18-yard run for the team's first points.
But Ryan Brandon gave the Chargers the lead again on a 5-yard run to end the first quarter.
Both teams exchanged scores for the remainder of the first half.
Kestler scored his first of three touchdowns on a 2-yard run and Tamari Jenkins responded with a 37-yard score for the Chargers.
Kestler added his second score and Calhoun backup quarterback Eron Lozano followed with a 34-yard pass to Flores to set up a 36-yard field goal by Calhoun kicker Joseph Quezada to give Calhoun a 24-21 halftime lead.
"We felt like these were the best two teams in the region playing tonight," Whitaker said. "We had to play near perfect on offense and had to do something on defense."
Boerne-Champion held Calhoun scoreless in the third quarter and added two more touchdowns by Jenkins and Boyers.
Kestler scored his third touchdown in the fourth quarter for the team's final points of the night.
Boyers sealed the game on his final score — a 30-yard touchdown run.
"If you don't win a state championship, you're going to end the season with a loss," Whitaker said. "It's a bad taste in your mouth because you work so hard to get to this point, and then come up short. We teach our kids that sometimes life knocks you down, but sometimes you have to get up again and keep fighting."
Johnson, who broke the 2,000 yard rushing mark for the second consecutive season, finished with 128 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown.
Kestler, Flores and Stewart combined for 124 yards rushing.
"We accomplished a lot of things this year," Johnson said. "We won a district championship and we bonded. Unfortunately, we faced a good team that's going to go far."
Calhoun will graduate 31 seniors in the offseason, including Kestler and a seasoned group on the offensive/defensive lines.
"It was a horrible feeling to watch my brothers walk off the field," Johnson said. "I've been playing with these guys since we were young, and I know they're going to go on and do great things."
Whitaker couldn't have been more proud of his senior class and echoed his fullback's statement.
"These seniors are going to be great husbands and fathers," Whitaker said. "They're going to be great young men in life, and they're a tremendous group of kids. They gave us everything we could ever ask for."
