Victoria East vs. Corpus Christi King Football
The sun sets against the stands at the start of a District 15-5A, Division I game between Victoria East and Corpus Christi King Oct. 8 at Memorial Stadium.

A look back at some images from the past week in high school football and volleyball.

Victoria East's Kameron Caviel tries to fight off a tackle during a District 15-5A, Division I game against Corpus Christi King Oct. 8 at Memorial Stadium.
Victoria East head coach Roland Gonzalez talks to his players after their District 15-5A, Division I win over Corpus Christi King Oct. 8 at Memorial Stadium.
Victoria West vs. Gregory-Portland football

Victoria West's Braden Luedeker throws a pass against Gregory-Portland in a District 15-5A, Division I game at Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium in Portland on Oct. 8.
Victoria West vs. Gregory-Portland football

Victoria West's Dion Green looks at the sideline in a District 15-5A, Division I game Oct. 8 at Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium in Portland.
Mike's Football Column: Cuero Gobblers
Cuero's Exavier Durham prepares to take off during Wednesday’s football practice at Cuero High School.
Cuero's Daylon Gibbs, right, tries to intercept the ball during Wednesday’s football practice at Cuero High School.
Shiner vs. Schulenburg Volleyball
Schulenburg's Mackenzie Kunschick digs the ball during Tuesday’s District 27-2A game against Shiner at Schulenburg High School.
Shiner's Avery Boedeker spikes the ball over the net during Tuesday’s District 27-2A game against Schulenburg at Schulenburg High School.

Emree Weaver is the Chief Photographer at the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at (361) 580-6584 or eweaver@vicad.com.

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.