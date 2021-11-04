Edna vs. Industrial Football
Buy Now

Edna's Peyton Vera runs to the sideline during Friday’s District 15-3A, Division I game against Industrial at Cowboy Memorial Stadium.

A look back at some images from the past week in high school football and volleyball.

Edna vs. Industrial Football
Buy Now

The Edna Cowboys celebrate after they defeat Industrial 26-16 during Friday’s District 15-3A, Division I game at Cowboy Memorial Stadium.
Flatonia vs. Bloomington volleyball

Bloomington's Emily Ortiz goes up to spike the ball during Monday's Class 2A bi-district game against Flatonia in the Victoria East gym.
Flatonia vs. Bloomington volleyball

Bloomington's Alyssa Castro drives the ball into the net while Flatonia's Karli Siptak defends during Monday's Class 2A bi-district game played in the Victoria East gym.
Yorktown vs. Shiner volleyball

Yorktown's Ayana Longoria sets the ball to a teammate in Tuesday night's matchup against Shiner. Shiner won the match 3-0.
Edna vs. Industrial Football
Buy Now

Edna's Joshua Muncrief extends out his arm for the pass during Friday’s District 15-3A, Division I game against Industrial at Cowboy Memorial Stadium.
Yorktown vs. Shiner volleyball

Yorktown's Jackie Gwosdz powers a ball past two Shiner defenders in game action Tuesday night in Victoria.
Victoria West vs. Laredo Martin volleyball

Victoria West coach Alysia Hill talks to her team after beating Laredo Martin in Tuesday's bi-district game in Kingsville.
Victoria West vs. Laredo Martin volleyball

Victoria West's Jazmine Valenzuela celebrates after the Warriors score a point in Tuesday's bi-district game with Laredo Martin in Kingsville.

Recommended For You


Duy Vu is a photojournalist for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.