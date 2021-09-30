Goliad vs. Edna Football
Edna's Joshua Muncrief celebrates scoring a touchdown during a District 15-3A, Division I game against Goliad at Tiger Field on Sept. 24.

A look back at some images from the past week in high school football and volleyball.

Goliad vs. Edna Football
Goliad's Aden Barrientez hugs teammate Jesse Martinez after scoring a touchdown during a District 15-3A, Division I game against Edna at Tiger Field on Sept. 24.
Goliad vs. Edna Football
The Goliad Tigers raise their helmets for their alma mater after their loss to Edna during a District 15-3A, Division I game at Tiger Field on Sept. 24.
Victoria East vs. Flour Bluff Football
Victoria East's Jadon Williams rushes the ball during a District 15-5A, Division I game against Flour Bluff at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 24.
Victoria East vs. Flour Bluff Football
Victoria East's Thomas Vargas is grabbed from behind during a District 15-5A, Division I game against Flour Bluff at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 24.
Victoria East vs. Flour Bluff Football
Victoria East's Jadon Williams throws during a District 15-5A, Division I game against Flour Bluff at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 24.
Hallettsville vs. Yoakum Volleyball
Hallettsville's Kenna Kubenka tips the ball over during Tuesday’s District 28-3A game between Hallettsville and Yoakum at Hallettsville High School.
Mike's Football Column: El Campo
El Campo's Brock Rod, left, passes off the ball during Wednesday's football practice at Ricebird Stadium.

Emree Weaver is the Chief Photographer at the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at (361) 580-6584 or eweaver@vicad.com.

