Flashback to football

Calhoun’s Min Htway, left, sprays his teammate Gage Spencer with water during a District 15-4A, Division I game against Tuloso-Midway on Oct. 14 at Sandcrab Stadium in Port Lavaca.

Another football season is complete. In this week’s Your Life, we are selecting our favorite frames from the 2021 football season.

Bay City’s Blake MacLennan snaps the ball on the sideline during football practice on Oct. 20 at Bay City Memorial Stadium.
Victoria East’s Terrance Terrell pushes a defender away during a District 15-5A, Division I game against Flour Bluff at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 24.
Shiner’s Barrett Shelton cheers on the Comanches during a Class 2A, Division I regional final against Refugio on Dec. 2 at Victoria’s Memorial Stadium.
Shiner players and staff hug following their victory over Hawley in the 2A, District I state championship game on Dec. 15 in Arlington.
Refugio’s Kyle Walker, left, helps his teammate Javier Ontiveros stretch before the start of a Class 2A, Division I regional final against Shiner on Dec. 2 at Memorial Stadium.
Falls City Head Coach Mark Kirchhoff hugs senior Cody Arrisola following their loss to Stratford during the 2A, Division II state championship game on Dec. 16 in Arlington.
Cuero’s AJ Arroyo gets the pass during a Class 4A, Division II bi-district round against San Antonio YMLA at Gobbler Stadium on Nov. 11.
Edna’s Layton Ressman celebrates the Cowboy’s win during a District 15-3A, Division I game against Industrial Oct. 29 at Cowboy Memorial Stadium.
Industrial Cobras gathers in a huddle before a play during a District 15-3A, Division I game against Edna Oct. 29 at Cowboy Memorial Stadium.
Calhoun’s Jacob Laughlin clutches onto the ball on Sept. 3 during a game against Stafford at Sandcrab Stadium in Port Lavaca.
The El Campo Ricebirds warm up with a drill during football practice Sept. 29 at Ricebird Stadium.
Kenedy’s Regan Villarreal’s backplate displays a photo collage of his father, who died this past August, during football practice at Lion Stadium on Sept. 15. “It’s a way of me showing I’m playing for him,” Villarreal said.
Kenedy's Nando Vargas takes a sip of water during football practice Sept. 15 at Lion Stadium.
El Campo’s Rhenner Spenrath and his teammate Reed Jung pressures Bay City’s Joel Davalos during a District 12-4A, Division I game Oct. 22 at Bay City Memorial Stadium.
Shiner’s Dalton Brooks runs past Hallettsville defenders to score a touchdown on Aug. 27 during a non-district game at Brahma Memorial Stadium.
Karnes City comes out to take on Odem during a Class 3A, Division II playoff game on Dec. 11 at Memorial Stadium.
Victoria West’s Lorenzo Ramos pushes back a player during a District 15-5A, Division I game between Victoria West and Flour Bluff Sept. 10 at Memorial Stadium.
Cuero’s Tycen Williams evades the defense and runs the ball during the Class 4A, Division II bi-district round against San Antonio YMLA at Gobbler Stadium on Nov. 11.
Victoria West's Braden Luedeker passes the ball during a District 15-5A, Division I game against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial Nov. 5 at Memorial Stadium.
Calhoun's Christian Rodriguez takes a knee and prays with his teammates before the start of a District 15-4A, Division I game against Tuloso-Midway Oct. 14 at Sandcrab Stadium in Port Lavaca.
The Bay City defense pushes El Campo's Johntre Davis out of bounds during a District 12-4A, Division I game Oct. 22 at Bay City Memorial Stadium.
The Shiner Comanches gives head coach Daniel Boedeker a Gatorade bath after the Class 2A, Division I regional final game against Refugio on Dec. 2 at Memorial Stadium. Shiner won 55-14.
Shiner senior Doug Brooks drives down the field and shrugs off a Hawley defender during the Class 2A, Division I state championship game on Dec. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Shiner players raise their helmets following their victory over Hawley in the 2A, District I state championship game on Dec. 15 in Arlington.
Falls City senior Cole Thomas tries to run the ball through Stratford’s defensive line during the 2A, Division II state championship game on Dec. 16 in Arlington.
Edna football players and cheerleaders celebrate their win over Goliad after a District 15-3A, Division I game Sept. 25 at Tiger Field.
Cuero's Tycen Williams runs the ball in for a touchdown during a Class 4A, Division II bi-district round against San Antonio YMLA on Nov. 11 at Gobbler Stadium.
Hallettsville Sacred Heart's Brady Haas gets possession of the ball during a TAPPS Division III/IV District 3 game against Shiner St. Paul Oct. 15 at Comanche Stadium.
Edna's Cameron Thornton runs into a defender during a District 15-3A, Division I game against Industrial Oct. 29 at Cowboy Memorial Stadium.

Duy Vu is the photo editor for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.

Photo editor

I was born in Vietnam and left to settle in the United States at the age of four. A Texan by heart — I lived in Arlington for nearly two decades and graduated from The University of Texas at Arlington with a degree in journalism.

