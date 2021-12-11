Scenes from Friday night lights

Shiner St. Paul’s Zak Johnson runs with the ball in TAPPS Division IV state championship game against Muenster Sacred Heart at Waco ISD Stadium on Dec. 3. Right: Shiner St. Paul’s Noah Boedeker runs with the ball.
The weekend of Dec. 2-4 saw crowds coming in the thousands to support their high school football teams in the regional finals.
The atmosphere was electric in Victoria, where Shiner pulled a shocker, defeating Refugio 55-14 in the Class 2A, Division I regional final at Memorial Stadium.
Cuero and Falls City also claimed regional titles with wins over Navarro and Burton in Bastrop and Seguin respectively.
In Waco, Shiner St. Paul ran past Muenster Sacred Heart to claim its fourth straight TAPPS championship, while Industrial suffered heartbreak in San Antonio as Lago Vista knocked the Cobras out of the playoffs.
Between all these games, one thing was shared in common: Standing shoulder to shoulder, friends and family came out in school colors to paint the bleachers a single unifying color to support their athletes.
Duy Vu is a photojournalist for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.
