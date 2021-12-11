You have permission to edit this article.
Football

Scenes from Friday night lights

Refugio vs. Shiner Football
Head coach Daniel Boedeker celebrates with his players after the Comanches’ 55-14 win against Refugio at Memorial Stadium.

The weekend of Dec. 2-4 saw crowds coming in the thousands to support their high school football teams in the regional finals.

The atmosphere was electric in Victoria, where Shiner pulled a shocker, defeating Refugio 55-14 in the Class 2A, Division I regional final at Memorial Stadium.

Cuero and Falls City also claimed regional titles with wins over Navarro and Burton in Bastrop and Seguin respectively.

In Waco, Shiner St. Paul ran past Muenster Sacred Heart to claim its fourth straight TAPPS championship, while Industrial suffered heartbreak in San Antonio as Lago Vista knocked the Cobras out of the playoffs.

Between all these games, one thing was shared in common: Standing shoulder to shoulder, friends and family came out in school colors to paint the bleachers a single unifying color to support their athletes.

Fan Feature
A line forms to get into the stadium before the start of Dec. 2’s Class 2A, Division I regional final between Refugio and Shiner at Memorial Stadium.
Refugio vs. Shiner Football
Janie Kelly cheers on Refugio during Dec. 2’s Class 2A, Division I regional final against Shiner at Memorial Stadium.
Refugio vs. Shiner Football
Refugio’s Kyle Walker, left, helps his teammate Javier Ontiveros stretch before the start of the Dec.2’s Class 2A, Division I regional final against Shiner at Memorial Stadium.
Refugio vs. Shiner Football
Refugio rushes out to take on Shiner during Dec. 2’s Class 2A, Division I regional final at Memorial Stadium.
Fan Feature
Kimberley Villarreal holds up a cutout of her son, Refugio’s Cadence Wills, before the start of Dec. 2’s Class 2A, Division I regional final between Refugio and Shiner at Memorial Stadium.
Cuero vs. Navarro football

Cuero fans came out to support the Gobblers in Dec. 3’s Class 4A, Division II regional final against Navarro in Bastrop.
Cuero vs. Navarro football

Cuero's Exavier Durham and Navarro's Jaxen Monkerund battle after Durham's catch in the first quarter of Dec.3's game in Bastrop.
Cuero vs. Navarro football

Cuero’s head football coach Jack Alvarez was imploring his team to get back on the sidelines once Cuero had clinched the victory Dec.3 night in Bastrop.
Cuero vs. Navarro football

Daydrien Perez celebrates after Cuero clinched the victory in Dec.3's football game in Bastrop.
Falls City vs. Burton Regional Final football

Falls City fans watch on during the Beavers’ Class 2A, Division II regional final game against Burton at Seguin’s Matador Stadium.
Falls City vs. Burton Regional Final football

Cole Thomas celebrates a touchdown with his teammate, JD Sartwelle, in Falls City’s Class 2A, Division II regional final at Seguin’s Matador Stadium on Dec. 3.
Shiner St. Paul vs. Muenster Sacred Heart

Shiner St. Paul fans cheer for the Cardinals in Dec. 3’s TAPPS Division IV state championship game against Muenster Sacred Heart at Waco ISD Stadium.
Shiner St. Paul vs. Muenster Sacred Heart

Shiner St. Paul’s Noah Boedeker (11) celebrates Dec. 3’s TAPPS Division IV state championship victory over Muenster Sacred Heart at Waco ISD Stadium.
Shiner St. Paul vs. Muenster Sacred Heart

Shiner St. Paul fans cheer for the Cardinals in Dec. 3’s TAPPS Division IV state championship game against Muenster Sacred Heart at Waco ISD Stadium.
Shiner St. Paul vs. Muenster Sacred Heart

Shiner St. Paul fans support the Cardinals in Dec. 3’s TAPPS Division IV state championship game against Muenster Sacred Heart at Waco ISD Stadium.
Shiner St. Paul vs. Muenster Sacred Heart

Shiner St. Paul fans cheer for the Cardinals in Dec. 3’s TAPPS Division IV state championship game against Muenster Sacred Heart at Waco ISD Stadium.
Shiner St. Paul vs. Muenster Sacred Heart

Shiner St. Paul’s Zak Johnson runs with the ball in TAPPS Division IV state championship game against Muenster Sacred Heart at Waco ISD Stadium on Dec. 3. Right: Shiner St. Paul’s Noah Boedeker runs with the ball.
Shiner St. Paul vs. Muenster Sacred Heart

Shiner St. Paul’s Kade Leist (3) gives coach Jake Wachsmuth a Gatorade bath after Dec.3’s TAPPS Division IV state championship game against Muenster Sacred Heart at Waco ISD Stadium.
Industrial vs. Lago Vista football

Industrial fans came out to support the Cobras in Dec.3’s Class 3A, Division I regional final against Lago Vista at San Antonio’s Alamo Stadium.
Industrial vs. Lago Vista football

Industrial's Matthew Davis eludes the Lago Vista rush and throws a pass Dec. 3 during a Class 3A, Division I playoff game at San Antonio's Alamo Stadium.

Duy Vu is a photojournalist for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.

