Take me out to the ballgame: Select frames from local baseball games

Victoria West’s Dominick Martinez throws to first during the April 6 game against Victoria East at Riverside Stadium.
The smell of concession snacks, sight of the freshly cut green and the crack of bats striking balls. This is the essence of what makes up baseball. On that theme, we’ve gathered a short collection of our favorite frames from our coverage of local area baseball games from the past couple of weeks.
Shiner’s Ryan Peterson pitches during a game against Flatonia at Green-Dickson Municipal Park on March 31.
Victoria West’s Blaine Carver runs past third base April 6 at Riverside Stadium.
Shiner’s Caleb Lehnert throws during the March 31 game against Flatonia at Green-Dickson Municipal Park.
Victoria East’s Isaac Perez slides to third base during the April 4 game against Victoria West at Riverside Stadium.
Flatonia’s Rambo Ramirez bats during the March 31 game against Shiner at Green-Dickson Municipal Park.
Victoria East’s baseball team after beating Victoria West on April 4 at Riverside Stadium.
Victoria West’s Channing Trahan attempts to slide to home before getting out during April 4’s game against Victoria East at Riverside Stadium.
Victoria West’s Wyatt Tomas pitches during a game against Victoria East at Riverside Stadium on April 6.
Shiner’s Kaidan Boothe scoops up the ball during the March 31 game against Flatonia at Green-Dickson Municipal Park.
Victoria East’s Ryan Steele runs past third base April 6 against Victoria West at Riverside Stadium.
Victoria West’s Austin Arrieta gets ready to pitch during the April 4 game at Riverside Stadium.
