Below are results from the TAMU Kingsville XC Meet.
Boys:
1. Freddy Calvillo, La Joya Juar, 15:30.83
2. Christain Castillo, Corpus Christi, 15:44.04
3. Grant Anderson, Southlake Carroll, 15:55.22
4. Mason Alexander, Southlake Carroll 15:57.84
5. Adan Jonjuitud, Zapata, 16:07.39
6. Logan Schaunaman, Southlake Carroll 16:08.77
7. Rene Tamez, Weslaco East 16:15.60
8. Bryan Fernando, Southlake Carroll 16:19.94
9. Isaac Chavez, Southlake Carroll 16:20.15
10. Javier Esquivel, Weslaco East 16:23.19
Victoria East boys:
26. Bryce Tomasek, 17:02.34; 62. Jeremy Jenkins, 18:36.31; 70. Lucas Falcon, 19:21.21; 76. Ethan Fontenez, 19:45.01; 85. Geovannie Trevino, 21:47.21; 86. Ashton Valentine; 88. Grant Biles, 22:17.15;
Victoria West boys:
78. Logan Cooper, 20:35.49; 79. Justis Trenck 20:37.33; 81. Ashton Richter, 20:57.40;
Team Results:
1. Southlake Carroll- 27
2. La Joya Juarez-Lincoln- 72
3. Weslaco East- 77
4. Alice- 123
5. Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway- 144
6. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial- 146
7. Calhoun- 170
8. Victoria East- 224
9. CC Ray- 231
Girls:
1. Emme Odonnell, Port Lavaca Calhoun, 18:57.97
2. Ava Bushaw,Southlake Carroll, 19:22.90
3. Phoebe Huang, Port Lavaca Calhoun, 19:25.65
4. Nancy Maldonado, La Joya Juar, 20:10.81
5. Nokoletta Shockley, Southlake Carroll, 20:11.83
6. Emily Trevino, Corpus Christi King, 20:15.10
7. Maggie Costello, Southlake Carroll, 20:19.48
8. Jasmine Herrera, Corpus Christi, 20:31.92
9. Caris White, Southlake Carroll, 20:37.33
10. Audrey Dunn, Southlake Carroll, 20:38.01
Victoria East girls:
14. Isabella Roth, 21:01.24; 33. Hannah Tyler, 22:10.90; 67. Victoria Chapa, 25:10.01; Evelyn Garcia, 25:45.48; 73. Moriah Chicamcham, 26:10.86; 75. Meghan Brown, 26.49.31;
Victoria West girls:
25. Kailee Marques, 21:38.14; 48; Vanessa Oubre, 22:45.36; 64. Cami Patek, 24:36.65; Kanella Cohen, 25:32.63
Team Results:
1. Southlake Carroll- 33
2. Corpus Christi King- 86
3. Corpus Chrisit Tuloso-Midway- 97
4. Alice- 113
5. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial- 134
6. Calhoun- 134
7. La Joya Juarez-Lincoln- 165
8. Victoria East- 187
9. Corpus Christi Ray- 198
