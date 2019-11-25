Ashley Giesalhart and Victoria West know the team has work before their District 30-5A schedule.
The Warriors bring a new group into this season, and the team is focused on taking time for the players to get acclimated to one another.
“This team has an amazing chemistry off the court,” Giesalhart said. “We just have to continue to work on things on the court. We’re still learning what each other’s strengths are. We just have to keep at it and build on what we’re doing.”
Ashley Giedalhart draws a foul in the last second of the second half. pic.twitter.com/C14vczEvzP— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) November 25, 2019
Victoria West came into Monday’s game against San Antonio Edison looking to build on its winning record on the season but fell to 3-3 after a 47-42 loss.
Giesalhart started the game hot for the Warriors, scoring all 10 points in the first quarter, which ended tied at 10. Edison turned things in its favor in the second quarter. They held West to nine points and the Warriors trailed 22-19 at half.
Ashley Giesalhart hits a mid range shot to put the Warriors up 10-5 over Edison. pic.twitter.com/gJoo21WeX0— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) November 25, 2019
The Warriors took an early lead in the third quarter, but Edison again came back and scored nine straight points to close out the third.
Edison continued its play in the fourth quarter and built up a double-digit lead before the Warriors made things closer with a late run.
Aliza Scott banks in a post shot early in the second to give West a 12-10 lead. pic.twitter.com/S3Z77iE3Lk— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) November 25, 2019
The third quarter was the turning point of the game, Giesalhart said.
“They started pressing us really well in that second half,” she said. “We weren’t able to respond to it and make adjustments. We have to get better at being there for each other because that led to a lot of turnovers. They made us turn over the ball and even when they didn’t our shots didn’t go down.”
Ashley Giesalhart after the loss to San Antonio Edison. pic.twitter.com/7yMqc7dsd1— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) November 26, 2019
West head coach Sandra Jimenez said the Warriors need to improve going forward.
“We can always improve our handling of the ball and our handling of pressure,” she said. “I don’t know that we did too many things well today, but I know there are a lot of things we need to continue to work on.”
With lots of newcomers, the team is still addressing chemistry. Jimenez is confident things will get better by the time the Warriors get to district.
“The players really do like each other and are close,” Jimenez said. “That’s always a positive and something you can build on. Eventually they are going to get the experience that’s necessary in order to not only make the playoffs but get some wins. Basically we just have to keep working on the things that we don’t do well and they have to continue to know what each other is capable of and what to expect so that way we can advance and move forward.”
San Antonio Edison 47, Victoria West 42
Points: (VW) - Dailyn Zarate 4, Aaliyah Castillo 8, Ashley Giesalhart 17, Aliza Scott 3, Alana Johnson 5, Haleigh Reyes 2; (TM) Avalon Munoz 12, Jazlyn Baldera 6, Amber Gamez 18, Mary Sosa 1, Madylynn Zavala 6, Syerra Puente 2, Tristan Munoz 2
Halftime- San Antonio Edison 22, Victoria West 19. 3-pointers- Amber Gamez 4, Ashley Giesalhart 4. Records: Victoria West: 3-3, San Antonio Edison 6-2.
